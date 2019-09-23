Sanya Malhotra to Star with Vidya Balan as Her Daughter in Shakuntala Devi Biopic

Sanya Malhotra is still a fresh face in Bollywood but she has quickly won hearts of audiences everywhere. The Badhaai Ho actress is now all set to star alongside Filmfare winning actress Vidya Balan in Anu Menon's upcoming Shakuntala Devi biopic.

Vidya Balan will be playing the role of Shakuntala, popularly known as the mental calculator. Sanya Malhotra will be playing the role of her daughter Anupama Banerji. When director Anu Menon first met Banerji, she immediately thought of Malhotra to be the perfect person for the role. She revealed this in a statement saying, "When I met my namesake Anupama Banerji, Shakuntala’s daughter, I went to find the story of a maths whiz - but through spending time with Anupama, I found the story of a woman who was not just a computer but human too. And I can’t think of a better person than Sanya who can capture the love of daughter for her indefinable mother. Sanya instinctively understood the character and her journey - and I can’t wait to start shooting with her. I think the audience will fall in love with both Sanya’s and Vidya’s characters"

Sanya Malhotra had also revealed her upcoming role through a video on her Instagram account. She also expressed her excitement to be playing Shakuntala's daughter as well as working with Vidya Balan. Talking about this she said, "I am very excited to play the iconic Shakuntala Devi’s daughter - Anupama Banerji. Everyone knows the achievements of the math genius Shakuntala Devi. I’m thrilled to bring on screen this dynamic mother - daughter relationship and equally thrilled to work with Vidya Balan. Also looking forward to my first association with Sony Pictures Networks Productions and Vikram Malhotra"

The film is currently shooting and Sanya Malhotra will be joining the sets at the end of the month. Shakuntala Devi is set to release in 2020.

