Sanya Malhotra Visits Her First Ganpati Pandal, Says 'Thankfully Mujhe Bappa Ke Darshan Mile'

Sanya Malhotra is a true blue Delhi girl who made her name in Bollywood with films like Dangal, Badhai Ho, Ludo, Pagglait and many more. The actress is revered by many for realistic portrayals of characters. Even her most recent film HIT: The First Case was received positively by critics. Now that Sanya has been living in Mumbai for nine years, the actress has always been enamoured with the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations in the city. And after two consecutive years of minimal celebration, Sanya was able to celebrate the Ganpati festival with fervour and excitement now that the pandemic is behind her.

The actress revealed in an interview with Bombay Times, “It has been over nine years that I have been living in this city, but I had never been to a pandal. The visit to Andhericha Raja was my first ever. It just so happened that I would either be travelling during this period or shooting somewhere outside Mumbai. Plus, the celebrations were pretty subdued in the last two years. This year, thankfully, the stars aligned themselves aur mujhe Bappa ke darshan mile. I felt really happy, overwhelmed and moved to be at the pandal and offer prayers with my sister.”

She also expressed that Mumbai has played a big role in accomplishing her dreams and now that she has done some successful projects, she can rightly call the city her home. Sanya shared, “When I moved to this city, I remember, there would be no auditions or any kind of major work during this period. So, I used to travel back to Delhi every year. Thankfully, my career began to shape up and things started to move and work would often take me out of this city during these festival days. But this year, I feel blessed and happy for the darshan. I just stood in the pandal and expressed my gratitude for everything that God has given me in the last few years. I’ve had some very fulfilling work coming my way. And I can now say that Mumbai is my home. It is the city of dreams for me. I feel so happy that finally, I got a chance to experience one of this city’s most loved festivals in all its glory and grandeur.”

On the acting front, Sanya Malhotra would star alongside Shah Rukh Khan, Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara, Sunil Grover and Yogi Babu in the action-thriller Jawan helmed by Atlee. It is scheduled for theatrical release on 2 June 2023.

