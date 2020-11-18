Sanya Malhotra was Hesitant to Film Intimate Scenes in Ludo, Khushbu Sundar's Car Hit by Tanker

Actress Sanya Malhotra said that she was nervous and hesitant to film intimate scenes in Ludo. She also gushed about co-star Aditya Roy Kapur and called him 'so handsome.'

Actor-turned-politician Khushbu Sundar escaped unhurt after she met with an accident this morning. The accident happened at Ayyanarkoil on the Chennai – Trichy National Highway when she was travelling to Cuddalore district to participate in a "Vetri Vel Yatra" (Victorious Spear March) when her car was hit by a tanker, the actress informed on Twitter.

Shah Rukh Khan fans went into celebratory mode on Wednesday as the superstar began work on his new film, Pathan. The actor was spotted sporting an edgy look for the movie on the film's sets at Yash Raj Studios in Mumbai. The photo was circulated on social media, delighting King Khan's fans who have been waiting for him to return to shoot a movie.

On the 36th birthday of actress Nayanthara and beau Vignesh Shivan has shared a lovely post for his ladylove, calling her 'thangamey', or gold. Taking to Instagram, Vignesh shared pictures of Nayanthara and wrote, "Happy birthday to you #thangamey."

Priyanka Chopra has recently added another golden feather to her hat. The actress with a multifaceted vocation has stepped up to use fashion for a cause. Joining her in the new campaign is none other than Nick Jonas. The American singer-songwriter and wife were seen posing together in new pictures shared from a photoshoot online.

