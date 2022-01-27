Sanya Malhotra Wins Internet As She Rushes to Help Paparazzo After He Falls Down; Viral Video

Sanya Malhotra has won hearts with her stellar acting chops, witty replies during interviews, and her love for dancing. However, the fans were simply impressed with her kindness recently. The paparazzi are on their toes while tracking the movement of Bollywood and TV actors all around Mumbai. They never miss a chance to spot these actors while they are visiting salons, clinics, restaurants, or any other getaway. There are many actors who stop by and pose for the photographers; however, some just rush their way through. While the paparazzi bring you some exclusive pictures of your favourite stars, the job is not at all easy. Recently, when Sanya was spotted in the film city, many shutterbugs reached out to get her clicked. However, one of them accidentally lost his balance and fell down.

The actor, who was striking a pose, immediately rushed to help him and even apologised to him. The video of the incident was shared on social media and fans couldn’t stop praising Sanya for being one of the most genuine celebrities in tinsel town. In the clip, Sanya is heard asking the photographer – “Aap theek ho, aapko lagi to nhi (Are you fine, hope you didn’t get hurt). She urged the photographer to take care of himself first. While the shutterbug was trying to be back in action and not miss taking pictures of the actor, Sanya paused for a moment and made sure that he was able to do so, safely.

When the clip went viral, netizens lauded the actor for her humbleness. “No matter how much you go ahead in life, always remember to be humble to others,” said a fan. Another commented, “Esse kehte hai insaniyat (this is called humanity). “She’s actually quite sweet & genuine,” read the third comment.

