Sanya Malhotra's Little Finger Sliced Off By Blender, Undergoes Reconstruction Surgery

Sanya Malhotra hurt herself in a freak accident on May 14, when her blender malfunctioned. The Badhaai Ho actress injured her little finger, which had to be reconstructed through surgery.

The actress was making chutney and as she switched on the blender, the lid flew off. While wrestling to put it back, her hand slipped into the whirring jar and blood gushed out. A chunk of the little finger of her left hand had been sliced off and was hanging loose at one end, Mumbai Mirror reported.

"Sanya was all alone at home and had started feeling drowsy due to loss of blood. She called a friend over to keep her from fainting while another rushed her to a suburban hospital where, after testing negative for Covid-19, she was admitted," informed a source.

The actress had suffered two fractures, one dislocation and two-three major cuts on her fingers. She had to be rushed into surgery immediately.

Her old roommate Harshita Kalra moved in with her after she was discharged from the hospital. Sanya was already recuperating from an injured back and neck. She is planning to fly back to her parents in Delhi and recover.

The actress seems to be keeping her spirits up despite the injury. On Thursday, she uploaded a funny TikTok video, impersonating the character of Kokila from Saath Nibhana Saathiya. Her bandaged finger and flatmate Harshita can be seen in the video.

















