Sanya Malhotra's Pagglait is Subtle Yet Fresh, Ram Charan Introduces RRR Character

A once-upon-a-time television advertisement talks about how a young divorcee takes care of her ex-mother-in-law. When the older woman asks why the young girl is so dedicated and considerate, pat comes the reply: “I divorced your son, not you”. In a very strong way, director Umesh Bist’s ( known for shorts and television serials) Pagglait follows this heart-tugging selfless theme.

Of course, Pagglait, also penned by Bist and has just begun rolling on Netflix, has a plot which may not seem very unique, although the subject here in this case has been dealt with great subtlety. We have seen, time again, how the death of a patriarch brings the best and the worst in his relatives.

Read: Pagglait Movie Review: Netflix Drama is a Subtle Study of Selflessness

Telugu star Ram Charan has introduced his character Alluri Sita Ramaraju from magnum opus RRR Movie with a new poster. “Bravery, honour and integrity. A man who defined it all! It’s my privilege to take on the role of #AlluriSitaRamaraju,” Ram Charan wrote as he introduced the character. Director SS Rajamouli tweeted, “The man of bravery, honour and integrity. Presenting my #AlluriSitaRamaraju to you all…”

Jr NTR, who is playing the other lead in the movie, said, “He’s brave. He’s honest. He’s righteous. Here’s my brother @AlwaysRamCharan in his fiercest avatar as #AlluriSitaRamaraju…” Take a look:

Read: Ram Charan Introduces His RRR Movie Character Alluri Sita Ramaraju with Powerful Poster

Malaika Arora is known for her fitness and abs and people go crazy thinking how the actress managed to get such a good body. Trying to inspire and motivate people to exercise, the actress has shared three simple abs exercises with her fans, doing which they can get perfect body like her.

The actress on Friday, March 26 took to her Instagram account to share a small video comprising three abs exercises that can help people achieve sculpted body in just 14 days.

Read: WATCH: Malaika Arora Teaches 3 Simple Exercises To Have Sculpted Abs Like Her

Armaan Jain tied the knot with Anissa Malhotra on February 3, last year. The couple got married in a big fat Punjabi wedding set up after a whole weekend of festivities. They later hosted a grand reception which saw the presence of the who’s who in Bollywood. The wedding reception night was a never ending dance party and saw the biggest stars in the showbiz celebrate a union to remember.

Visuals from the big night went viral across social media platforms and keep resurfacing from time to time. The huge gala affair saw your favourite celebrities from B-town set the stage ablaze with their performances.

Read: When Kareena, Karisma Kapoor’s Dance Performance at Armaan Jain’s Sangeet Took All the ‘Tareefan’

Shweta Tiwari’s ex husband Raja Chaudhary is a happy father after he reunited with his daughter Palak Tiwari after more than a decade. Raja was married to Shweta for seven years. He met Palak after 13 years in Mumbai and shared the happy moment on social media. Raja, on Instagram, posted with his daughter after reuniting with her after 13 years.

Speaking to ETimes about the special reunion, an emotional Raja said, “When I last saw her she was a baby and now she is a grown up girl.”

Read: When Kareena, Karisma Kapoor’s Dance Performance at Armaan Jain’s Sangeet Took All the ‘Tareefan’

Come back tomorrow for more entertainment stories.