Sanya Malhotra’s Qatar Vacation Will Give You Major Holiday Goals, See Pics

Far away from Mumbai rains, Sanya Malhotra is currently vacationing in Qatar.

The 27-year-old actor has been sharing several photos from her trip on her Instagram. "I'm really excited to take some time off work and escape the monsoon blues, to experience the sunshine and palms," she said.

From visiting celebrated places, trying local delicacies to checking out Qatar’s picturesque markets—Sanya is doing all things touristy.

"I started my holiday right in the lap of luxury. Dine on demand served with an essence of Qatari hospitality, left me wondering about this cultural, historical and mystical country. The Souq Waqif known for its heady fragrances, appetising aroma, and exotic spices, the magnificence of the national museum of Qatar and museum of Islamic Art and the exciting desert safari, has nurtured a sense of belonging to this city," she said.

After making her big Bollywood debut alongside Aamir Khan in Dangal, Snaya was seen in Vishal Bhardwaj’s alongside Radhika Madan in Pataakha, opposite Ayushmann Khurrana in Amit Sharma’s Badhaai Ho and Nawzuddin Siddiqui in Ritesh Batra’s Photograph. She is yet to announce her next project.

See all pictures from her Qatar vacation here:

(With News18 inputs)

Follow @News18Movies for more.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.