Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

Sanya Malhotra’s Qatar Vacation Will Give You Major Holiday Goals, See Pics

Sanya Malhotra is currently holidaying in Qatar. See all pictures from her exotic vacation here.

IANS

Updated:August 5, 2019, 12:00 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Sanya Malhotra’s Qatar Vacation Will Give You Major Holiday Goals, See Pics
Image: Instagram/Sanya Malhotra
Loading...

Far away from Mumbai rains, Sanya Malhotra is currently vacationing in Qatar.

The 27-year-old actor has been sharing several photos from her trip on her Instagram. "I'm really excited to take some time off work and escape the monsoon blues, to experience the sunshine and palms," she said. 

From visiting celebrated places, trying local delicacies to checking out Qatar’s picturesque markets—Sanya is doing all things touristy.

"I started my holiday right in the lap of luxury. Dine on demand served with an essence of Qatari hospitality, left me wondering about this cultural, historical and mystical country. The Souq Waqif known for its heady fragrances, appetising aroma, and exotic spices, the magnificence of the national museum of Qatar and museum of Islamic Art and the exciting desert safari, has nurtured a sense of belonging to this city," she said. 

After making her big Bollywood debut alongside Aamir Khan in Dangal, Snaya was seen in Vishal Bhardwaj’s alongside Radhika Madan in Pataakha, opposite Ayushmann Khurrana in Amit Sharma’s Badhaai Ho and Nawzuddin Siddiqui in Ritesh Batra’s Photograph. She is yet to announce her next project.

See all pictures from her Qatar vacation here:

View this post on Instagram

🖤#dohaqatar

A post shared by Sanya Malhotra💥 (@sanyamalhotra_) on

View this post on Instagram

#qatar 🇶🇦

A post shared by Sanya Malhotra💥 (@sanyamalhotra_) on

Screen Shot 2019-08-05 at 11.29.24 AM

Screen Shot 2019-08-05 at 11.29.45 AM

Screen Shot 2019-08-05 at 11.29.51 AM

(With News18 inputs)

Follow @News18Movies for more.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram