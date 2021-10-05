Sapna Chaudhary Shares Adorable Video on Son's Birthday, Reveals His Name

Haryana dancing queen and former Bigg Boss contestant Sapna Chaudhary recently shared on Instagram a video of her son as he turned one on October 4.

While sharing the video, Sapna also revealed the name of her baby boy. She wrote, “Mere aur mere chahne waalo ki taraf se janamdin ki shubhkaamnaaye mere sher, @porusofficial."

In the shared clip, the trio, Sapna, Veer, and the baby are seen enjoying their time at their farm.

The video has been voiced by Sapna’s husband Veer Sahu, who also penned a note explaining why his son was different and why he was named after the Indian king Porus.

The name Porus has a great historical background. During the 4th century BCE, King Porus was an important ruler in the Indian subcontinent. In the pre-Christian era, Porus ruled over the region of the Jhelum and Chenab rivers. When Alexander the Great invaded India, King Porus faced him with great courage. Sapna Chaudhary’s son was born in the land of the same king Porus. In this video, Veer Sahu said that this was the reason that the boy was named after King Porus.

Sapna enjoys a massive fanbase, especially in North India.

The Haryanvi queen rose to fame when a dancing video of her on the song Teri Aankhya Ka Yo Kaajal had gone viral on the internet. She had also participated in the TV reality show, Bigg Boss season 11.

In January last year, Sapna and Veer tied the knot and then in October 2020, the couple had embraced parenthood and welcomed their baby boy. Since then, Sapna has been sharing glimpses of her baby boy on Instagram.

