Sapna Choudhary Blessed with a Baby Boy, Confirms Husband Veer Sahu

After winning hearts with her stellar performance in Bigg Boss house, Haryanvi singer and dancer Sapna Choudhary has stepped into the next phase of life. She has welcomed a baby boy in this world. According to DNA India, the news was confirmed by Sapna’s husband Veer Sahu, who posted a video on his social media page to welcome the latest addition in their perfect family. However, Sapna has shared no information regarding this news.

Spending her lockdown days at home, former Bigg Boss contestant Sapna has stayed quite active on social media. Just a day ago, she posted a picture of her with a cryptic note, saying that she has answered people with her work. She also added that unnecessary gossips are not her cup of tea.

It was earlier this year when there were rumours about Sapna getting engaged to her longtime boyfriend Veer Sahu. The duo has been reportedly dating for four years. Veer is also a famous name in Haryana and the artist has featured in many Haryanvi and Punjabi songs.

Sapna was a part of Bigg Boss season 11, along with Hina Khan and Priyank Sharma. She was liked by many for her speaking her heart out and being honest. Sapna’s dancing skills has a huge fan base and various hit songs and albums to her name.