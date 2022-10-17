Sapna Choudhary Dances To Neha Kakkar’s New Song Chad Gayi Chad Gayi, Watch It Here

Haryanvi dancer Sapna Choudhary is well-known for her incredible moves and everyone is crazy about her these days. Sapna’s videos and songs have all gone viral and the dancing diva has a huge social media following. Her latest single Chad Gayi is going viral on social media yet again.

Sapna Choudhary’s new song comes from the Punjabi film Oye Makhna, which will be released in theatres in November. Along with Sapna, Ammy Virk is also featured in the video. B town’s most popular singer, Neha Kakkar has sung the song.

When it comes to Sapna Choudhary’s appearance in the song, she is stunning. She is seen wearing a salwar suit with her hair open. Fans are going crazy over Sapna’s incredible dancing skills in the song. On YouTube, this song has received 1.6 million views.

Sapna Choudhary was featured in Salman Khan’s hit reality TV show Bigg Boss as well and her popularity touched the sky from there. Sapna is also highly active on social media and knows how to wow her followers as she keeps posting various pictures and videos of herself.

Recently, Sapna crossed another milestone in her life. Ghungroo Toot Jayega, one of her superhit songs released in 2021, has received over 182 million views on YouTube and has been viewed by over 867k people. Sapna and actor Vivek Raghav perform a foot-tapping number to the beats of Ghungroo Toot Jayega. Both are clothed in traditional Bhojpuri attire and are seen dancing to upbeat music.

The lyrics of the funky single were composed by Aamin Barodi, while the music was provided by Gulshan and the complete direction was handled by the great Jeet Ghanghas. The other folk dancers are from the Aasma Dance Academy.

