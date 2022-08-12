Sapna Choudhary, Khesari Lal Yadav To Come Together For Their Maiden Collaboration

Popular Haryanvi singer and dancer Sapna Choudhary and Bhojpuri actor Khesari Lal Yadav will be collaborating for the first time, and it’s for a song. The Bhojpuri actor recently shared the poster for the upcoming song Matak Matak on his Instagram feed. The pair look stunning together while posing in traditional attire. While sharing the poster, he wrote, “तो तैयार हो जाइए हमारे साथ मटकने के लिए!” (Get ready to groove with us)

The song is sung by Vishwajit Chaudhary and has lyrics written by Amin Barodi. Fans are praising the Bhojpuri actor for collaborating with the dancing diva. Everyone is eager to watch his much-anticipated song right now, though there are no official updates on the dates of the release. Because Khesari just unveiled its poster, it might give its fans a sneak peek at its teaser in a day or two.

In addition to making music videos, Khesari Lal is working on numerous film projects. The actor’s upcoming roles with Meghashree include Bol Radha Bol and Sangharsh 2, Dulhaniya London Se Layenge and Baapji, which also stars Kajal Raghwani.

Talking about Sapna, she has appeared in Lado Virpur Ki Mardaani, Naa Aana Iss Desh Laado, Bigg Boss 11, and other television programmes. She rose to fame after the nationwide success of her Haryanvi dance video Solid Body Rai.

Sapna made her acting debut in a Bollywood film with a song in Veere Di Wedding. A recent cover of her song Gajban by popular YouTuber Samuel Singh received over 1 million views and is currently closing in on 2 million.

