Sapna Choudhary: I Failed to Get Work in Bollywood Because I Didn't Wear Short Clothes

A wedding or party in Haryana is incomplete without the songs of Sapna Choudhary. Her name has become synonymous with any celebration in the northern state. However, behind all that glamour and fame there is a gritty tale of hard work and struggle. Sapna recently in an interview opened up about her struggles and the discrimination she faced in the Hindi television and film industry

In a candid interview with the ETimes, Sapna, who will complete 15 years in the music industry, said, “I failed to get work in Hindi film and TV shows since I did not wear short clothes. And not just that, my links to the regional music scene, not being able to speak fluent English and lack of a godfather also contributed towards me not getting any work.”

Sapna further revealed in this conversation that there was a time when designers would refuse her clothes for shows and events. “Living in Mumbai, I have felt that people care to talk to you only when it suits them or serves them in any way,” Sapna said. “People in the industry will judge you harshly,” she added.

Sapna also said that dance will always be her first love. “Whatever I am today is because of dance.” She added that she wanted to explore avenues other than dance as well.

Last but not the least; she said that her fortune did not change much even after doing ‘Bigg Boss’. “People think that all Bigg Boss contestants transform into huge celebrities after the show, but that is not the case,” she said.

