Sapna Choudhary Opens Up To Fans On Instagram, Reveals Her Wedding Date

Popular singer Sapna Choudhary recently did an ‘Ask Me Anything’ session on Instagram. The Haryanvi artiste answered many questions related to her personal life. Answering a fan’s question regarding her wedding date, Sapna wrote, ‘24 Jan 2020’. The singer is married to Veer Sahu, a singer and composer from Haryana. The duo tied a knot in a private ceremony and had not revealed the date till now. The couple welcomed a baby boy in October 2020.

Sapna, who enjoys a massive fanbase, has over 3 million followers on Instagram. She keeps her fans entertained through interesting reels and stunning pictures of herself. In her latest reel, she has grooved to the tunes of ‘O Mere Dholna’ from the film Aashiq. Sapna is dancing at a beautiful poolside venue. She is wearing a gorgeous pink lehenga with a sleeveless blouse of the same colour. The singer completed her look with a dupatta and traditional jewellery.

The original song was picturised on Karisma Kapoor and Bobby Deol and voiced by singers Udit Narayan and Anuradha Paudwal.

Sapna kept the caption of her post simple and has only put red heart emojis to express her emotions. The video received close to 30,000 likes and received lots of appreciation from her virtual family.

In another reel she shared a glimpse from the sets of her upcoming song. Sapna is wearing a beautiful peach salwar kameez with a translucent golden dupatta. In terms of accessories, she has worn a pair of heavy earrings with a pair of traditional jutti. She has also added a parandi to her hair for enhancing the entire look.

The short video has been much loved by her fans and has received over 300 comments. In the background score of the clip, she has added a track titled ‘Saas Tharo Choro’ by Ruchika Jangid.

