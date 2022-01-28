Sapna Choudhary’s Dance Video From Mustard Field Goes Viral

Haryanvi dance queen Sapna Choudhary has already earned a place among popular celebrities in the entertainment industry because of her dance moves. Her music video instantly becomes a hit whenever she releases a new song. Her 8-month-old song Lakhmichand Ki Tek crossed a million views on YouTube recently. To celebrate the achievement, she has shared a video on Instagram dancing to the tunes of the same song in a mustard field.

Sapna extended her gratitude to her fans for showering their love on the dance video.

In the video shared on Instagram, Sapna is seen dancing in a mustard field. She is seen wearing a green salwar suit with an orange Dupatta. The actress is also wearing matching bangles with a neckpiece and small earrings. Her facial expressions and dance moves are receiving a good response from her fans. The video has received over one lakh likes.

The netizens are praising Sapna’s dance moves in their comments. One of the users wrote “Superb", another one said, “So beautiful". A third user commented, “Awesome". Many users have posted heart, fire and other kinds of emoticons.

Talking about Lakhmichand Ki Tek song, Sapna’s chemistry with Haryanvi actor Ashish Nehra impressed the fans. The song has been sung by Somvir Kathurwal.

Watch Song here:

Haryanvi singer and dancer Sapna has a huge fan following across the country. After participating in reality show Bigg Boss 10, she has appeared in many Bhojpuri, Punjabi, Haryanvi and Bollywood films. She started her career with an orchestra group of Haryana, after which she started participating in Ragini programs and gradually gained popularity.

Sapna made her Bollywood debut with the movie Dosti Ke Side Effects in 2019. The film did not do well at the box office. In January last year, she got married to longtime boyfriend Veer Sahu, a popular singer-composer from Haryana.

