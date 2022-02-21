Sapna Choudhary’s Old Video on Rasgulla Bikaner Ka Song Goes Viral

Haryanvi Dancer Sapna Choudhary, popularly known as the Desi Queen, has a huge fan following and many of her old dance videos often resurfaces on social media. Whenever she releases a new dance video, it quickly becomes viral. Sapna Choudhary, who began her career as a dancer, has gained massive popularity after her participation in reality show Bigg Boss and dance numbers in a few films.

Now, an old video of Sapna, in which she is dancing on the Rusgulla Bikaner Ka, is going viral. Sapna is seen performing on stage to the Haryanvi song in this video, and fans can’t stop themselves from applauding her dance moves. Sapna is dressed in a blue suit and a pink dupatta.

Trimurti Cassettes had released this video on its official YouTube channel, which has received over 80 lakh views so far.

Sapna Chaudhary began her career as a dancer with a Haryana orchestra team. Since her participation as a contestant in Bigg Boss 11, Sapna has created a massive fan base. She used to participate in Ragni programmes in different districts of Haryana and neighbouring states. Following that, she began performing as a dancer. Her Haryanvi dance video ‘Solid Body Rai’ became a sensation across the country, propelling her to stardom. She was also seen in the song ‘Hat Ja Tau’ from 2018 film Veerey Ki Wedding.

Sapna aspires to accomplish a lot more in the Hindi entertainment industry. She, on the other hand, feels it will be difficult. In an earlier interview with The Times of India said, “I will complete 15 years in showbiz this year. I want to act in a Hindi film or TV show, but I feel since I am from the regional entertainment industry (Haryana) I don’t get the opportunities to showcase my talent. I don’t want to wear revealing clothes and I cannot speak fluent English, which becomes a barrier at times. Also, I don’t have a godfather and that’s another reason why I have been struggling to get a break in the Hindi industry."

