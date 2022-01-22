Sapna Choudhary’s Sizzling Dance Video on Kurti Dhili Aankh Jahril Song Goes Viral

Haryanvi dance queen Sapna Choudhary is now counted among popular celebrities in the entertainment industry. Whenever a new music video of Sapna is released, it instantly becomes a hit. Apart from 4.6 million followers on Instagram, the diva has a huge fan following across the country. After participating in the 10th season of the popular reality show Bigg Boss, she has appeared in many Bhojpuri, Punjabi, Haryanvi and Bollywood films.

The Haryanvi singer and dancer has such a craze among her fans that many of her old music videos often pop up on the internet and go viral.

One such dance video of Sapna has recently gained popularity, wherein she makes the audience go crazy as she dances to popular Punjabi song Kurti Dhili Aankh Jahril.

Sapna in a cream-colored suit is seen giving her energetic performance as ever in the video shared on YouTube. The video, initially shared in 2019 has gone viral. The video shared by P&M Movies has garnered millions of views so far. Sapna’s fans have been showering love and are of all praise for her in the comments section.

Sapna Choudhary started her career with an orchestra group of Haryana, after which she started participating in Ragini programs and gradually gained popularity.

Sapna made her Bollywood debut with the movie Dosti Ke Side Effects. The film did not do well at the box office. In January last year, she got married to longtime boyfriend Veer Sahu and welcomed their baby boy in October. Veer is a popular singer-composer from Haryana.

