Sapna Pabbi Reacts to Reports of Her Gone Missing After Being Summoned by NCB in Drugs Related Probe

Late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's Drive co-star Sapna Pabbi, who has been summoned by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in an ongoing drugs related probe was reported to be absconding. Reacting to such media reports, Sapna took to social media to clarify that she is in London.

“I am saddened to see speculative media reports in India about me being untraceable or missing. I have been back at home in London to be with my family and as such my lawyers have already communicated this with the authorities in India who are fully aware of my whereabouts,” she wrote in a statement on Twitter and Instagram.

Apparently, Sapna's name cropped up during Agisilaos Demetriades' questioning by the anti-drug enforcement agency. Agisilaos is a South African national and the brother of actor Arjun Rampal's girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades.

Sapna last featured in Netflix film Drive with Sushant and Jacqueline Fernandez. Her other projects include web series The Trip, Inside Edge: Season 2, 24 among others.