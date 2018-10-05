Sapna Pabbi Supports Tanushree Dutta, Reveals Own Unpleasant Incident

Actress Sapna Pabbi, best known for her work as Kiran Rathod in a TV series 24 and Bollywood film Khamoshiyan, has opened up about an incident that had made her uncomfortable while shooting an unnamed project.In a lengthy statement posted on her official Instagram account, Pabbi claimed that she was backstabbed by a female colleague who, she alleged, colluded with the director and producer. She did not, however, mention any names. Her post came in the wake of sexual harassment allegations levelled against actor Nana Patekar by Tanushree Dutta.Pabbi also said that she stands in solidarity with Tanushree, who accused Patekar of misbehaving with her verbally and physically while filming a dance number for 2008 film Horn OK Pleassss. She alleged that Patekar called members of Raj Thackeray’s Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) party on the set to intimidate her when she refused his advances."As an actress I often experience what Tanushree has experienced on almost a daily basis. My voice silenced my words manipulated, twisted and used for the wrong reasons. I have had the opportunity to work with some incredibly talented females in all kinds of respective roles within the business," she wrote."Sadly I have been disappointed with the way some of these women (and others within my working environment) have remained absent during such traumatic and difficult situations and were merely witnessing if not taking advantage themselves," she added.Recalling the incident, the actor said she was forced to wear an uncomfortable bikini for a song and dance sequence and added that she told about it to her stylist.Pabbi said the project's producer, a male, told her that she was becoming "difficult to work with" and that she was "throwing tantrums about a poxy bra"."I then found out that the stylist herself thought I was being demanding and laughed about it with the male director and producer. I understand that she may have been scared to raise her voice as we all are at times; but she chose to ignore me and throw me under the bus instead," she said.Read her entire post here: