Sapthami Gowda All Set To Debut In Bollywood With Vivek Agnihotri’s The Vaccine War

Sapthami Gowda has become one of the most sought-after Kannada actresses after her exemplary performance in Kantara. The diva, who rose to countrywide fame with the Rishab Shetty directorial, is now set to take another big plunge in her career. After Kantara, she is now gearing up to foray into Bollywood with director Vivek Agnihotri’s The Vaccine War. On January 13, Sapthami shared a news report about the same on her Instagram story to share the big announcement with fans.

According to reports, she will

join the team in the Hyderabad shoot schedule of The Vaccine War. What is Sapthami’s character in The Vaccine War? Well, she has left fans guessing about it and has not shared any updates regarding her role in the film. A lot of Sapthami’s followers would also like to know what prompted Vivek to rope in the Kantara actress in his next project.

Earlier, Vivek spoke about Sapthami Gowda in an interview with a leading entertainment daily. The Kashmir Files director said that he was so impressed by her acting prowess in Kantara as Leela that he decided to cast her in The Vaccine War. Apart from Sapthami, Anupam Kher, Pallavi Josh and Nana Patekar will also essay pivotal roles in this film.

A cursory glance at Vivek’s Instagram feed will reveal some glimpses of The Vaccine War. In one of his posts, Vivek shared a photo of the film’s clapperboard and its script. Along with it, he wrote in the caption, “We live for new things. New happiness. New laughters. New challenges. Yet, we feel comfortable in the old & established and stick to it. This contradiction gives suffering. Fastest and surest way to find happiness: Jump into uncertainty. The unknown. #CreativeConsciousness.”

As per reports, The Vaccine War will pay a tribute to the support and dedication of the medical fraternity and scientists during the uncertain times of the COVID-19 pandemic. In an interview with a portal, Vivek shared that it took him a year to perform thorough research on this subject.

