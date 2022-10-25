Sapthami Gowda's Glittery Outfit Could Be Your Next Party Dress; Check It Out

Riding high on the global success of her recent film Kantara, Sapthami Gowda always raises the bar with her fashion statement and her Instagram handle is proof of that. The actress has been mostly seen in different ethnic ensembles and looked pretty. But the diva recently broke the internet when she posted a picture of herself in a western outfit with all the glitz.

Sapthami was seen in a silver-coloured sequin dress that had a noodle sleeve. For makeup, she chose to go all bold and applied a red lip and neutral base.

Well, the actress might have been seen a lot in Indian wear but when it comes to western attires, her mantra of casual comfy chic look is clear. Another picture where she was seen in a white and grey printed casual T-shirt dress layering it up with a pink shirt had gone viral. Going for a subtle no-makeup makeup look, she just added a few golden statement jewellery that include Bangles and a watch.

While promoting the movie, Sapthami Gowda maintained her character Leela from Kantara’s signature style by wearing two nose pins.

TOP SHOWSHA VIDEO

She has been on a promotional spree with writer-director and actor Rishab Shetty, and she is grateful and overwhelmed by the amount of attention she has received for this film. The two-film heroine expressed gratitude to the production company and the director.

Read all the Latest Movies News here