Saqeeb Salim Opens Up on Sister Huma Qureshi's Name Being Dragged in Payal Ghosh's Sexual Harassment Allegations

Recently filmmaker Anurag Kashyap was accused of sexual harassment by actress Payal Ghosh. In a video, where she claimed that Kashyap had forced himself on her, she also mentioned actress Huma Qureshi, Richa Chadha and Mahie Gill. While Richa Chadha sent Payal a legal notice, Huma broke her silence on social media, saying she was pained to be "dragged into this mess."

Now, her brother and actor Saqub Saleem addressed the issue. Talking to Bollywood Hungama, he said, “Does it feel bad when someone says wrong things about your sister? 100%. My sister is my life, my pride. If someone said anything about her, it will feel very bad.”

He further added that he feels powerless because 'anyone can say anything' about another person. He added, “But what can I do? As a brother I am saying, what can I do? Who should I fight? What should I say? Now I have told myself I just don’t want to be a part of this outside world. Twitter and all are irrelevant. If can keep my sister, my parents happy in real life, I am happy.”

In her statement, Huma had written, "Anurag and I last worked together in 2012-13 and he is a dear friend and an extremely talented director. In my personal experience and to my knowledge he has neither misbehaved with me or anyone else. However, anyone who claims to be abused must report it to the authorities, the police and the judiciary."

"I chose not to comment till now because I don't believe in social media fights and media trials. I feel really angry at being dragged into this mess. I feel angry not just for myself but also every woman whose years of hard work and struggle gets reduced to such baseless conjecture and allegations in their workplace. Please let's refrain from this narrative."

"It is the joint responsibility of women and men both to protect the sanctity of #MeToo. This is my final response. Please do not make any more statements in the matter," she concluded the statement.

Huma worked with Anurag in Gangs of Wasseypur 1 and 2. Huma is currently in Europe, shooting for Bell Bottom. The film also stars Akshay Kumar, Lara Dutta and Vaani Kapoor.

Saqib will be next seen in Kabir Khan's '83. The film also stars Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Ammy Virk, Harrdy Sandhu and Pankaj Tripathi in pivotal roles.