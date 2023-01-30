CHANGE LANGUAGE
Sara Ali Khan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Konkona Sen Sharma's Metro.. In Dino to Release on This Date
1-MIN READ

1-MIN READ

Metro In Dino will also star Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta and Pankaj Tripathi.

Anurag Basu's 'Metro.. In Dino' starring Sara Ali Khan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Konkona Sen Sharma gets a release date. The film has already gone on floors.

Ever since the announcement of Metro In Dino, fans have been over-the-moon to once again witness Anurag Basu’s storytelling on life, love and loss. While the movie is a stand-alone sequel to the hit film Life In A Metro, the anticipation remains the same. Buzz is that the makers are locking in December 8, to release the film.

Bringing together heartwarming stories of contemporary couples, Producer Bhushan Kumar and ace director Anurag Basu have decided on the date. With an ensemble cast of Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan, Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, Pankaj Tripathi, Konkona Sensharma, Ali Fazal, and Fatima Sana Shaikh, this anthology will be hitting the theatres on 8th December 2023.

Produced by T-Series and Anurag Basu Productions, Metro… इन दिनों depicts stories of bittersweet relationships with a modern-day scenario. Exploring diverse yet universal stories of different facets, shades and moods of love, this contemporary tale will have a music score by Pritam that will complement the mood of the film as well as enhance the experience entirely.

The music of Metro In Dino will be scored by Pritam just like the super-hit numbers of the 2007 film. The previous film starred Kangana Ranaut, Shiney Ahuja, Shilpa Shetty, Dharmendra, Irrfan Khan and Kay Kay Menon in pivotal roles.

Talking about the film, Anurag Basu had earlier shared, “Metro…In Dino is a tale of the people and for the people! It has been a while since I am working on this one and I am glad to be collaborating with a powerhouse like Bhushan Kumar yet again who has always been like a pillar to me!”

He added, “The storyline is very fresh and relevant as I look forward to collaborating with amazing artists who bring that essence of contemporary aura with them. As music plays a very important role in any film, I couldn’t be happier to be collaborating with my dear friend Pritam who has literally added life to the characters and story with his work.”

