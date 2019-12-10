Take the pledge to vote

Sara Ali Khan Almost Trips Dancing to Dheeme Dheeme, Kartik Aaryan Comes to Rescue

The incident took place during the Star Screen Awards 2019, which Kartik Aryan was hosting. Sara Ali Khan almost fell enjoying the tunes of 'Dheeme Dheeme' when Kartik came to her rescue.

Trending Desk

Updated:December 10, 2019, 4:16 PM IST
Sara Ali Khan Gets Papped Outside Rumoured Boyfriend Kartik Aaryan's House
Image: instagram

Actor Kartik Aryan held Sara Ali Khan’s hand as she tripped while dancing to Bollywood number Dheeme Dheeme.

The incident took place during the Star Screen Awards which Aryan was hosting. In the video, which is now going viral on the internet, one can see Sara holding one of her heel sandal in hand as she does a tip-toe walk on the song. Kartik can be seen walking beside her, and so when she trips Kartik holds her hand immediately.

From the video, it looks like Sara’s foot got stuck in her dress leading her to lose her balance. Sara is wearing a silver short dress, while Kartik can be seen sporting a black suit with a white shirt and a bow.

However, the incident did not stop Sara from completing her walk as can be seen from another video, which has been doing rounds on the internet. In this video, Sara can be seen wearing her sandal only in one foot.

Moreover, she also won the award for the Most Promising Actor (Female) for her role in the film Kedarnath. This film was directed by Abhishek Kapoor and the role of male lead was played by Sushant Singh Rajput.

