Sara Ali Khan, Amrita Singh Stake Claim to Property Worth Crores in Uttarakhand, Approach Police

Sara Ali Khan and her mother and actor Amrita Singh have approached Dehradun police claiming right over a property worth crores in Dehradun. The duo reached Clementown police station on Saturday noon and claimed that a disputed property belonged to them.According to police Amrita who is also the first wife of actor Saif Ali Khan, visited police station with her Kedarnath movie fame actor daughter Sara Ali and claimed that a property sprawled over 16,000 square feet area in the outskirts of Uttarakhand's capital belongs to them."Amrita's maternal uncle Madhusudan Bimbet lived in Dehradun's disputed property as the suit over the title is pending in court. On Saturday he died of cancer. Amrita came to Doon with Sara Ali, cremated her maternal uncle's body and then both allegedly entered the bungalow" a police official told News18 requesting anonymity owing to 'high profile' case.On the other hand one Khusiram, who was looking after Amrita's maternal uncle Madhusudan for last three years also approached police and gave an application mentioning that Amrita Singh's maternal uncle had locked the property so that nobody shall enter."Nevertheless, none came to see Madhusudan when he needed most and after he died suddenly these people have turned up claiming property belong to them," said Dhirendra Semal, a close friend of Amrita's maternal uncle.Meanwhile, senior superintendent of police (SSP) Nivedita Kukreti told News18 that since matter is already sub judice, therefore, police role is "only confined to maintain law and order".Amrita and her daughter Sara Ali could not be reached out for the comments. News18 will update story when we get their version.Police added concerned parties could approach the court on Monday.Follow @news18movies for more