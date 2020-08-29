Sara Ali Khan, Amrita Singh Look Gorgeous at JP Dutta's Daughter’s Mehendi Ceremony

Sara Ali Khan with mother actress Amrita Singh grabbed the limelight at the Mehendi function of JP Dutta and actress Bindiya Goswami’s daughter, Nidhi Dutta. Nidhi will tie the nuptial knot with Binoy Gandhi.

Sara also shared pictures from the function on her Instagram story. The mother-daughter duo looked stunning in their ethnic ensembles as they posed for the shutter box.

Later, Amrita and Sara also got henna done on her palm. While Sara opted for a tiny but cute design to mark the celebrations, her mother picked a statement artwork to celebrate the ceremony.

Meanwhile, Sara Ali Khan has resumed her shoot. The actress took to Instagram Story to share a glimpse from the sets. “Finally back to the first love of my life," read the post

The actress will be next seen in ‘Coolie No. 1’ with Varun Dhawan. The film is a remake of the 1995 hit film of the same name, which starred Govinda and Karisma Kapoor. The project is directed by David Dhawan.

Sara also has Anand L Rai’s ‘Atrangi Re’ in her kitty. The film stars Akshay Kumar and Dhanush. The film will be shot in Delhi, Mumbai and Madurai. The first schedule of the film, featuring Sara and Dhanush, was shot before COVID-19 lockdown.

The shooting is slated to resume in the month of October. Speaking to IANS, Anand said, “During this lockdown, I've taken out a lot of time to prepare for the upcoming schedules of ‘Atrangi Re'. I'm really excited to start the next schedule, which is planned to happen in Madurai, October onwards, and then with Akshay for a month in Delhi and Mumbai, with all safety precautions in place, of course".