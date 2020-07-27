Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday Accept Black and White Photo Challenge to Support Women Empowerment

If you are wondering why a bunch of actresses have been posting their black and white photos on Instagram, it's because of a new challenge to promote women empowerment. Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday and Malaika Arora are among the Bollywood stars who posted their monochrome photos as part of the challenge.

Sara was nominated by fashion stylist Anaita Shroff Adajania. Here's the photo:

Sara's school junior Ananya too was challenged by Anaita to post her black and white photo. Take a look:

Malaika also shared a throwback photo as part of the challenge.

Urmila Matondkar shared her photo with a caption that read, "Challenge accepted @kimsharmaofficial 💕 So glad that through this trend we all are acknowledging the need to support n strengthen each other. I’ve always maintained that the first step to #womenempowerment is women supporting n standing up for each other..so Bravo."

Actress Bipasha Basu, Dia Mirza, Sonam Kapoor, Tara Sutaria, Rakul Preet and producer Ekta Kapoor are also among celebs who posted their photos on Instagram as part of the challenge.