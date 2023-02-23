Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday Have A Ball In Doha And It's Making Us Crave a Vacation

Sara Ali Khan is having the time of her life in Doha, Qatar along with her friend Ananya Panday. On Wednesday, the actress gave fans a sneak peek into what her 24 hours looked like in the foreign nation via an Instagram video. The clip begins with the actress indulging in a workout session, before heading out to eat and get ready for the shoot. Post that, Sara shows fans her ride for the day as she sits in a swanky car.

The second half of the video shows Sara having a fun time with Ananya Panday. The actress travelled in a blue Lamborghini where she goes on to meet Ananya for brunch. Both the stars were dressed best, while Ananya was clad in a contemporary ensemble, Sara, chose an Indian black sharara outfit and looked adorable in it.

Towards the end, she gave fans a glimpse of her messy hair at the international airport and goes on to thank her stylist for it as she calls herself a ‘billi’ (cat).

Along with the video, she also wrote, “24 hours in Doha." Fans were quite excited to see Sara Ali Khan’s video. Her aunty Saba Pataudi wrote, “As always… madness n magnificent! My jaan." One of the users wrote, “Sara is an energy bank. Love you Sara… Stay the way you are… Blessed." Another user wrote, “She’s down to earth person girl… you’re so pretty ma’am."

Watch video:

Earlier, the actress shared stunning pictures of herself on Instagram. In the picture, the diva is seen giving some intense looks to the camera as she tries to hide behind the curtain. Another photo shows her adorably posing with Ananya Panday. Take a look at the pictures below.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sara Ali Khan will next be seen in the upcoming film The Immortal Ashwatthama. The film, helmed by Aditya Dhar, also stars Vicky Kaushal in the lead role. Apart from that, the actress will star in Anurag Basu’s directorial film Metro In Dhino alongside Pankaj Tripathi, Anupam Kher, and Ali Fazal in crucial roles. The movie is currently in its production stage and is expected to release on December 8, 2023.

