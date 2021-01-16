Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday Look Drop-dead Gorgeous As They Bond at Karan Johar's Party, See Pics

Pictures of Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday have taken the internet by storm. Filmmaker and producer Karan Johar hosted a party at his residence last evening (Friday) where the two divas were seen chilling with Fashion designer Manish Malhotra. In the pictures, Sara, Manish, and Ananya were seen posing for selfies and having fun at the party.

Sara and Ananya opted for casual looks for the party and were looking drop-dead gorgeous. Sara was wearing an orange-coloured top with shorts, while Ananya Panday opted for a white tank top with baggy denim.

Both Sara and Ananya have massive fan followers of 29.9 million and 15.9 million, respectively, on Instagram.

Gauri Khan, the wife of actor Shah Rukh Khan and a good friend of Karan, was also spotted outside his residence. Manish had also shared pictures with Nitasha Nanda and socialist and fashion designer Nandita Mahtani from the event.

Sara was last seen in Coolie No 1 opposite Varun Dhawan. The actress is currently prepping for Atrangi Re, in which she shares the screen space with Akshay Kumar and Dhanush.

Whereas, Ananya is slated to appear in Shakun Batra's yet-untitled 2021 romantic drama with Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi. The actress will also team up with Vijay Deverakonda for Puri Jagannadh's yet-untitled multilingual film, also marking her debut in the South film industry. She was last seen in the film Khaali Peeli, co-starring Ishaan Khatter. Earlier this year, she also took a trip to the Maldives with Ishaan for the New Year's celebration.