Sara Ali Khan and Alaya F Celebrate Earth Day with Poem, Artwork

Sara Ali Khan and Alaya F Celebrate Earth Day with Poem, Artwork

Sara Ali Khan and Alaya F celebrated Earth Day 2020 in artistic ways. Sara captioned her picture with a poem, whereas Alaya F made a detailed artwork on the occasion.

  News18.com
  Last Updated: April 22, 2020, 7:48 AM IST
Even though the world is currently facing the coronavirus pandemic, Earth Day, held annually on April 22nd is a ray of sunshine as people worldwide celebrate our home planet. Bollywood too has started Earth Day 2020 celebrations with Sara Ali Khan and Alaya F finding creative ways to pay a tribute to mother Earth.

Sara took to Instagram and created a collage of pictures where she could be seen enjoying various landscapes. She also accompanied the post with a poem that read, "Happy Earth Day About Mother Nature what to say. Snowflakes in December, Jungles in May. On the beach, where the hair can sway.In the mountains, on my sleigh. In the desert, the camel leads the way. But for now at home we must stay. And with gratitude and appreciation thank Mother Earth everyday. #stayhome #staysafe #staypositive (sic)."

Check out Sara's Earth Day post below:

Alaya on the other hand, used her sketching skills to create a detailed artwork as a tribute to planet Earth. She wrote, "The wanderers of life are made of earth and sky.They see the universe with stars in their eyes.

"This drawing of mine took a lot of time and I think it’s my favourite one so far! My little tribute to Mother Earth (Swipe to the other images to see it close up and the process)

Made only with fine liner pens (sizes 0.05-2) (sic)."


Check it out:

