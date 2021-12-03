Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday Set Stage on Fire With Sizzling Performance on Chaka Chak

Chaka Chak, the peppy number from the upcoming film Atrangi Re, is becoming a raging hit amongst the masses. Along with quirky lyrics by Irshad Kamil and music composition by AR Rahman, Sara Ali Khan’s amazing dance moves are setting fire on the internet. Recently, the diva took to her Instagram to share a video of her and actress Ananya Panday shaking a leg on the song. Sara is dressed in a white lehenga with floral imprints while Ananya is dressed in a black outfit. Sara is also seen lip-syncing the song while Ananya tries to imitate her.

Sara went on to admire Ananya’s quick learning skills in the caption that says, "Chaka chak girls,Thumka and Twirls,Dearest AP quickly learns,And Rinku’s love and gratitude she immediately earns."

Needless to say, the two beautiful divas were adorned with a slew of beautiful reactions ranging from hearts to fire emojis. They were called "cute" by their several admirers,while many of their fans were in great awe of their friendship.

The trailer of her film Atrangi Re was released on November 25. The film is based on the concept of ‘Pakdua Vivah’ prevalent in Bihar. Her bold and courageous character Rinku is seen outshining the other actors, Dhanush R and Akshay Kumar.

Sara has quickly earned profound success with her top-notch acting in films like Kedarnath, Love Aaj Kal 2, Simmba and several others. Check out a glimpse of this song with Sara donning the character of a girl from Bihar and dancing her heart out. Sara is wearing a green coloured sari with a pink blouse and paired it with multicoloured bangles.

Atrangi Re, directed by Aanand LRai stars Akshay, Dhanush and Sara, and will be released on December 24.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.