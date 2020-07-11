Sara Ali Khan and Brother Ibrahim Begin Their Day with Cycling, See Pics

The Internet is privy to Sara Ali Khan’s bond with her brother, Ibrahim. Ever since, Ibrahim made his social media appearance official, we have spotted the sibling duo engage in fun and fitness activities together.

The brother-sister duo, on Friday, was out cycling on the streets around the city. The fitness enthusiasts were both seen wearing face masks while on the go. For the day out, the Love Aaj Kal actress opted for an all-black look - leggings and tee. She pulled her hair in a neatly tied ponytail and complemented her look with a cap. On the other hand, the young Nawab was seen sporting a casual look with a pair of shorts and a grey t-shirt.

Sara gave a peek of her outing on her Instagram stories with a photo of herself accompanied with the text, "Wear your mask."

Ibrahim too decided to treat his Instagram community with a picturesque solo photograph showing him mounted on the bike with a beautiful setting in the sky behind. The post was captioned, "Two tired."

He also posted an image of both him and Sara on his Instagram stories.

On the work front, Sara will next be seen in Coolie No. 1 opposite Varun Dhawan in lead. The David Dhawan directorial will feature Paresh Rawal and Jaaved Jaaferi in pivotal roles. The film is an official remake with the same name which originally starred Govinda and Karisma Kapoor. Sara has also been roped in by Raanjhanaa maker Aanand L Rai's Atrangi Re. She will be seen playing dual roles in the film. Akshay Kumar and Dhanush will join the cast in leads. AR Rahman has composed the music of the film.

