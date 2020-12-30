Sara Ali Khan and Dhanush Finish Atrangi Re Shoot, Akshay Kumar Missing at Wrap-up Party

A day after filmmaker Aanand L Rai announced that the shooting of Atrangi Re was complete, photos from the wrap-up party have surfaced on social media. Actors Dhanush and Sara Ali Khan can be seen in the party photos, along with the director. But the film's other star, Akshay Kumar, was missing from the party.

Sara and Dhanush are seen cutting a big cake with crew members all around to celebrate the wrap-up. Take a look:

Over the past few weeks, Sara, Dhanush and Akshay had been shooting Atrangi Re in Delhi and nearby areas. They had shared photos of shooting in Agra, in front of the Taj Mahal. A part of the film was shot in Agra across locales including the Ghatia market and other marketplaces, besides a stint at the Taj Mahal. Photographs released on social media showed Akshay Kumar dressed as Mughal emperor Shah Jahan and standing in front of the Taj.

However, on Monday, the director shared an Instagram photo featuring the crew with the Raisina Hill in the background to share the news that the shooting was over. "Warriors of #AtrangiRe standing tall on the last day of the schedule," captioned Rai on Instagram.

Portions of the film have also been shot in Varanasi and Madurai as per reports. Written by Himanshu Sharma, Atrangi Re is expected to release in 2021.