Sara Ali Khan and Family Test Coronavirus Negative After Driver Gets Infected

Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan's driver has tested positive for Covid-19. However, the actress, her family and other staff members have tested negative. On Monday night, Sara took to social media to share the news about her driver who has been shifted to a quarantine centre by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

The actress wrote: "I would like to inform you that our driver has tested positive for COVID- 19. The BMC was promptly alerted about it and he has been moved to a quarantine centre."

"My family, the other staff at home and I have all been tested negative and will take the necessary precautions. A sincere thank you to the BMC from me and my family for all their help and guidance. Stay safe everyone!"

Over the weekend, Sara and her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan were snapped at Saif Ali Khan's residence. Kunal Kemmu and Soha Ali Khan had also visited the venue with Saif's two kids. Sara wore a white kurti and a breathing mask when she was clicked outside Saif's house. Ibrahim sported a casual look as he wore a T-shirt and jeans.

On the work front, Sara will next be seen in the comedy film Coolie No 1, co-starring Varun Dhawan.

Coolie No 1 is directed by David Dahwan. Sara will also be featuring in Atrangi Re opposite Dhanush and Akshay Kumar.

(With inputs from IANS)