1-MIN READ

Sara Ali Khan And Ibrahim Ali Khan’s Workout Video Is Sibling Goals

credits -Sara Ali Khan instagram

Sara Ali Khan and her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan workout together at home amid lockdown. The video of the siblings is a great motivation for fans.

A video of actress Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan sweating it out together has surfaced on the internet. The endearing clip of the brother-sister is a part of Sara’s weight loss journey which she had added to her ongoing Instagram Namaste Darshako lockdown edition. Through the clip, the actress had revealed the secrets of her massive transformation.

In the footage, Sara had compiled a number of workout and fitness-centric videos.

Captioning the post, Sara had written, “Namaste Darshako. Lockdown Edition. Episode 2: From Sara ka Sara to Sara ka aadha (From all of Sara to half of Sara).”

In the first episode, the Kedarnath actress had uploaded a video of herself taking a detour to the country. Along with the clip, she wrote, “Namaste Darshako 🙏🏻 Lockdown Edition 🔐 Episode 1: Bharat ‘State’ of Mind”.

Meanwhile, Sara has a couple of projects in her kitty. She will be seen in David Dhawan directed comedy-drama Coolie No. 1 opposite Varun Dhawan. The film is a remake of the 1995 film of the same name, featuring Govinda, Karisma Kapoor, Kader Khan and Shakti Kapoor. Sara will appear in Aanand L. Rai directed Atrangi Re. Akshay Kumar, Dhanush will be seen in lead roles in the movie.

