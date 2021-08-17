Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor Unleash Their 'Angel and Devil' Sides in This Unseen Throwback Photo

Bollywood actresses Janhvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan’s trainer Namrata Purohit shared an unseen throwback picture with the duo from what seems to be their vacation, earlier this year. Sara can be seen wearing denim shorts with a white tank top, and a devil horn designed headband. Meanwhile, Janhvi wears a pair of deep coloured shorts and a T-shirt. She has a halo-inspired headband to complete her look. Both are hugging Namrata from two sides in the picture, who shared it alongside a very quirky caption.

She wrote, “The angelic devil and the devilish angel! Love both ❤️ @saraalikhan95 @janhvikapoor let’s go back!"

Earlier this year, the two budding ladies of Bollywood had gone on a vacation in the Maldives at the same time but with different people. Prior to this, Namrata had also shared a workout video of the trio which she captioned as, “Friends that train together stay together "

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sara Ali Khan was last seen in Coolie No. 1 opposite Varun Dhawan. She will next be seen in Atrangi Re. Janhvi, on the other hand, has Good Luck Jerry in the pipeline. She was recently seen in the horror-comedy flick Roohie.

