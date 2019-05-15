Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
CO-PRESENTED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Sara Ali Khan And Kartik Aaryan Can't Stop Laughing As Paparazzi Go Crazy Clicking Them

The Love Aaj Kal 2 co-stars gave paps a coveted opportunity to click them together as they stepped out post pack-up.

News18.com

Updated:May 15, 2019, 11:09 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Sara Ali Khan And Kartik Aaryan Can't Stop Laughing As Paparazzi Go Crazy Clicking Them
Images: Instagram
Loading...
She is a star kid who made her Bollywood debut some months ago. He shot to fame with multiple successful commercial films. She admitted she had a crush on him on national television. Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan, who are coming together for the sequel of a much-loved Imtiaz Ali film, have enough reasons to be chased by the paparazzi wherever they go. Recently, the two actors gave the photogs an opportunity to click them while they were exiting a film studio.

Sara, Kartik and Randeep Hooda were photographed at a film studio in Bandra post the pack-up of their film Love Aaj Kal 2. The actress, dressed in a white suit paired with a pink dupatta, was spotted leaving with Kartik, who was dressed casually in denims and a sweatshirt. They laughed and giggled as the photographers went into a clicking frenzy.

Check out the happy photos here:





The first schedule of Love Aaj Kal 2 was shot in New Delhi and now, the actors are filming some scenes in Mumbai. Between the two schedules, Sara took off for a vacation in New York, from where she posted several pictures on Instagram.

Love Aaj Kal 2 is directed by Imtiaz Ali, who made Love Aaj Kal in 2009 with Sara's father Saif Ali Khan. The film also featured Deepika Padukone.

Speaking about his casting in Love Aaj Kal 2, Kartik had earlier said, "He (Imtiaz Ali) is one of my favourite filmmakers and I have always wanted to work with him. I am glad it's finally happening." Kartik Aaryan has also signed up for the remake of Patni Patni Aur Woh with Ananya Panday and Bhumi Pednekar.

Sara, who made her Bollywood debut with Kedarnath, will also be seen in the remake of Coolie No 1 with Varun Dhawan.

Follow @News18Movies for more
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
solr_search_ibnlive_test.php?query=(tag_topic:(" lok sabha elections 2019"))&sortby=insert_date&sortorder=desc&start=0&limit=9
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram