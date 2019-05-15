English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Sara Ali Khan And Kartik Aaryan Can't Stop Laughing As Paparazzi Go Crazy Clicking Them
The Love Aaj Kal 2 co-stars gave paps a coveted opportunity to click them together as they stepped out post pack-up.
Images: Instagram
She is a star kid who made her Bollywood debut some months ago. He shot to fame with multiple successful commercial films. She admitted she had a crush on him on national television. Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan, who are coming together for the sequel of a much-loved Imtiaz Ali film, have enough reasons to be chased by the paparazzi wherever they go. Recently, the two actors gave the photogs an opportunity to click them while they were exiting a film studio.
Sara, Kartik and Randeep Hooda were photographed at a film studio in Bandra post the pack-up of their film Love Aaj Kal 2. The actress, dressed in a white suit paired with a pink dupatta, was spotted leaving with Kartik, who was dressed casually in denims and a sweatshirt. They laughed and giggled as the photographers went into a clicking frenzy.
Check out the happy photos here:
The first schedule of Love Aaj Kal 2 was shot in New Delhi and now, the actors are filming some scenes in Mumbai. Between the two schedules, Sara took off for a vacation in New York, from where she posted several pictures on Instagram.
Love Aaj Kal 2 is directed by Imtiaz Ali, who made Love Aaj Kal in 2009 with Sara's father Saif Ali Khan. The film also featured Deepika Padukone.
Speaking about his casting in Love Aaj Kal 2, Kartik had earlier said, "He (Imtiaz Ali) is one of my favourite filmmakers and I have always wanted to work with him. I am glad it's finally happening." Kartik Aaryan has also signed up for the remake of Patni Patni Aur Woh with Ananya Panday and Bhumi Pednekar.
Sara, who made her Bollywood debut with Kedarnath, will also be seen in the remake of Coolie No 1 with Varun Dhawan.
