Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan Look Absolutely Cute Together in Himachali Caps
Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aryan posed together in local traditional caps while shooting for the Himachal schedule for their upcoming film, the sequel of Imtiaz Ali's Love Aaj Kal.
Image: Instagram
Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan are currently shooting the sequel of Imtiaz Ali's hit 2009 film Love Aaj Kal in Himachal Pradesh. Besides shooting, the actors also seem to be indulging in some touristy stuff. After being spotted with covered faces in Shimla's Mall Road earlier, Sara and Kartik have now been clicked together trying on local traditional caps.
During the Himachal schedule of the film, the actors are making the most of their time in the hills. The easy camaraderie that the two share is evident in the picture that surfaced on social media, of the two smiling actors posing together. In the photo, Sara has a cute scrunchie around her wrist, while holding a pair of black-rimmed glasses.
Some fan pages shared more photos of the two together:
Previously, Sara and Kartik, who'd left for Himachal on June 20, ventured out for a stroll on Mall Road in Shimla where, despite covering their faces, they were quickly spotted by eagle-eyed fans, reported Mumbai Mirror. The actors were then gracious enough to pose for photos but without coming out of their disguise. Before heading to Shimla, Kartik and Sara have notably shot portions for the film in Delhi, Rajasthan and Mumbai.
Read: Sara Ali Khan, Kartik Aaryan Spotted with Covered Faces in Shimla, Oblige Fans with Photos
Kartik was last seen opposite Kriti Sanon in Laxman Utekar's debut film Luka Chuppi. He will next be seen in the remake of Pati, Patni Aur Woh alongside Ananya Panday and Bhumi Pednekar. Meanwhile, Sara will star opposite Varun Dhawan in the remake of Coolie No 1, which will release in May 2020. It will be directed by Varun's father, filmmaker David Dhawan, who also helmed the 1995 original starring Govinda and Karisma Kapoor.
