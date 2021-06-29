Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan Might Team Up Again for Sajid Nadiadwala's Next: Report

Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan, the duo that starred in Imtiaz Ali’s Love Aaj Kal 2 in the year 2020, will possibly come together for a Sajid Nadiadwala’s production. The actors gained a lot of appreciation and popularity for their chemistry in the Imtiaz’s romantic drama. The audience liked the couple so much that there were rumours about the actors dating each other in real life.

The Nadiadwala film for which the actors are being considered will be a romantic project. As per some sources, Sara might be approached by the production house soon. Amidst this, Nadiadwala along with Naman Pictures has already announced a film with Kartik, titled Satyanarayan Ki Katha. With Sameer Vidhwans as the director, the profound, musical love story is supposed to start once Kartik completes his next film with Rohit Dhawan. The actor was also supposed to be shooting for Karan Johar’s film Dostana 2, but then walked out of it, the reason of which was said to be creative differences.

Sara and Kartik’s pictures and short videos from the sets of Love Aaj Kal 2 were a delight to their fans. They were also spotted visiting each other and spending time together on occasions other than work. While the actors never confirmed to their dating rumours, Sara and Kartik’s ‘hypothetical’ real life love story got their fans really excited. But their happiness was short lived. News about the couple’s break up followed soon and broke their admirers' hearts.

With all the history attached to the duo, this new project will be very exciting for Sara-Kartik fans. If the Nadiadwala film works out, the fans will get to witness their favourite couple romancing each other once again.

