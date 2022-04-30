Sara Ali Khan And Kartik Aaryan Reunite Two Years After Rumoured Break Up, SarTik Fans Breakdown

Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan reunited in public for the first time two years after their rumoured break-up. The actors, who were seen in 2020’s Love Aaj Kal 2, were being honoured as GQ’s 30 Most Influential Young Indians of 2022 on Friday night. At the event, Sara and Kartik were seen exchanging pleasantries. The picture was shared by GQ Magazine on their Instagram handle and it comes as no surprise that the moment is now going viral.

In the picture, Kartik seems to be holding Sara’s hand while they exchange a quick chat. Both the actors were seen holding up their framed certificated in their hands. For the event, Sara picked a shimmery short dress while Kartik was seen wearing a white blazer jacket over a black shirt.

The photo caught SarTik fans, a ship name that fans had given when Kartik and Sara were rumoured to be dating, off guard. Several fans took to the comments section and dropped emotional messages. “What😳😳😳😭😭😭😭 finally #SarTik 😭😭😭😭😭," a fan wrote. “Omggg is this really happen just can’t believed😭😭 after frekkingg 2 years," added another. “Oh god I don’t know how to react 😭😭" a third fan added.

Sara and Kartik’s rumoured relationship began when they started filming for Love Aaj Kal 2. Sara, in an episode of Koffee With Karan, had confessed that she has a crush on Kartik. However, just weeks before the release, it was reported that the actors have broken up.

While the reason for their break-up is still unknown, Sara and Kartik unfollowed each other after Love Aaj Kal 2 was released. During the promotions, Sara said she was not dating Kartik. Speaking with Pinkvilla, Sara said, “I am dating him in the film. That’s all that matters. Please come and watch us ‘dating’ for 2.5 hours on Valentine’s Day.” Asked if she was dating him in real life, she said, “No, I am not.”

