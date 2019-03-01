Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan to Start Shooting for Imtiaz Ali Film Next Week?

Talks about Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan starring in an Imtiaz Ali's directorial has been doing the rounds for months now. Fans of the stars will be glad to know that the film is finally happening. According to reports, Sara and Kartik are set to start shooting for the film in Delhi next week.The film will also mark Imtiaz's reunion with Randeep Hooda. Talking about the project, a source told Mumbai Mirror that Kartik, Sara and Randeep have been doing readings for a while now. "Unlike Imtiaz’s previous two films — Jab Harry Met Sejal and Tamasha — which were set in foreign locales, this one largely unravels in Punjab and Delhi," the source said.The Pyaar Ka Punchnama star has reportedly confirmed the news and said that he has been roped in for Imtiaz's next. Kartik said, "He is one of my favourite filmmakers and I have always wanted to work with him. I am glad it’s finally happening."Ever since Sara confessed that she wants to date Kartik, fans have been waiting for them to share the screen. Earlier, it was reported that the wto would come together for a sequel to Imtiaz’s 2009 rom-com, Love Aaj Kal, which featured Saif Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone and Rishi Kapoor. Reports were abuzz that Saif will also be starring in the movie, but the actor refuted the news and said, "I’m happy to sell my stake and not be a part of the film. It’s a business deal."Meanwhile, talking about the upcoming movie, the source also revealed that Randeep’s role will be similar to that of Rishi Kapoor’s in Love Aaj Kal.Kartik has just starred in another romantic comedy, Luka Chuppi, which released today. Helmed by Laxman Utekar, the film has Kriti Sanon as the female lead. The actor will also be seen sharing screen space with Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday in Mudassar Aziz’s Pati Patni Aur Woh remake.