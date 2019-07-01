Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan Wrap Up Shoot for Imtiaz Ali's Next in Himachal Pradesh

Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan starrer romace-drama film, which does not have an official title yet and is being largely addressed as a sequel to Imtiaz Ali's film Love Aaj Kal (2009), has wrapped up shoot. Pictures from the sets have made way online and give us a glimpse of the world of Ali's imagination, while the film is largely set in areas like Delhi, Udaipur, Mumbai and Himachal Pradesh.

The BTS pics have Sara and Kartik as they shoot for the scenes and interact with the director. One still has Randeep Hooda, who is also playing a pivotal role in the upcoming film. The locations show highly picturesque landscapes of the hills in the background and Sara and Kartik's smiles are enough evidence to suggest that they had the time of thier lives while shooting for the film.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the pics on Twitter and wrote, "Kartik Aaryan, Sara Ali Khan and Randeep Hooda... Imtiaz Ali completes filming of his new film [not titled yet] in #HimachalPradesh today... The crew shot for 66 days in #Delhi, #Udaipur, #Mumbai and #HimachalPradesh... 14 Feb 2020 release."

Kartik Aaryan, Sara Ali Khan and Randeep Hooda... Imtiaz Ali completes filming of his new film [not titled yet] in #HimachalPradesh today... The crew shot for 66 days in #Delhi, #Udaipur, #Mumbai and #HimachalPradesh... 14 Feb 2020 release. pic.twitter.com/sgq1wSCQJ8 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 1, 2019

In another tweet he wrote, "Jio Studios, Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films, Imtiaz Ali and Reliance Entertainment’s Window Seat Films present the film."

Jio Studios, Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films, Imtiaz Ali and Reliance Entertainment’s Window Seat Films present the film. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 1, 2019

The yet untitled film is scheduled to release on February 14, 2020 and will bring the pairing of Kartik and Sara on-screen for the first time.

Follow @News18Movies for more