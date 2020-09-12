Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet Singh Allegedly Consumed Drugs With Rhea, Under NCB Scanner: Report

At least 25 top Bollywood personalities including Sara Ali Khan and Rakul Preet Singh are currently under the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) scanner after Rhea Chakraborty, in her questioning, reportedly admitted to having consumed drugs with them, according to Times Now.

Fashion designer Simone Khambhatta's name also came up during the investigation, reports Times Now, which states that these names have been given by Rhea Chakraborty in her interrogation by the NCB that went for three days. Times Now also accessed Rhea Chakraborty's call detail record (CDR) which showed that she was in touch with Rakul Preet and Simone.

Meanwhile, a Mumbai sessions court on Friday rejected the bail plea of Rhea, along with her brother Showik and four others. Their bail applications were rejected by judge G B Gurao of the special court hearing cases filed under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. Special Public Prosecutor Atul Sarpande had opposed their bail, saying that Rhea and Showik financed and arranged drugs.

All the six accused - including Samuel Miranda, Dipesh Swant, Abdul Basit and Zaid Vilatra - are likely to move the Bombay High Court for bail, Rhea's lawyer Satish Maneshinde said shortly after the ruling.

Until she gets further relief, Rhea, 28 - who was arrested on September 8 and sent to judicial custody till September 22 - will remain in the Byculla Jail. The other accused, Miranda - home manager of the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, house help Sawant, and two drug peddlers - are also in judicial custody.