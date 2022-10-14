Sara Ali Khan and Shubman Gill Spotted Together Again? Let's Find Out

The latest buzz in b-town is that Sara Ali Khan is dating cricketer Shubhman Gill. Recent social media reports say that the two are indeed constantly communicating and even travelling together. The most recent reports say that Sara and Shubman were both spotted together first in a restaurant and most recently in a video posted to Twitter that appears to show them sharing a seat on a flight.

Sara was seen leaving a hotel lobby while sporting a pink tank top. As she left, the camera zoomed around to see someone who appeared to be Shubman, prompting online speculation. In the second video, Sara was seen exchanging selfies with fans while flying and then finding her seat next to a person who resembled the individual from the first clip.

One of the fans wrote, “Maybe I’m wrong but it looks like Shubman and Sara were sitting next to each other,” one more user wrote, “Is that Sara and Shubman together again?” the same fan wrote while sharing the hotel video. The video from the flight also made it to Reddit, where it fuelled a new round of gossip and speculation.

On the work front, Sara Ali Khan has discussed playing her grandmother Sharmila Tagore in her biopic. The actress gained popularity with her debut film Kedarnath, which starred the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

Before there were rumours that Sara was dating her former co-stars Sushant Singh Rajput and Kartik Aaryan. She dated Veer Pahariya before she started working in the film industry.

