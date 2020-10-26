Sara Ali Khan and Varun Dhawan Kick Off Coolie No 1 Promotions with Kapil Sharma's Show

Sara Ali Khan and Varun Dhawan starrer Coolie No 1 is all set for a Christmas release, straight to digital. The actors have kick-started the promotional campaign ahead of the release. Varun and Sara, along with the rest of the cast, visited The Kapil Sharma Show for a fun segment.

The team of Coolie No. 1 was clicked on the sets of the popular comedy chat show on Sunday. The actor opted for a black shirt and pants while Sara looked bright in a pink one-shoulder jumpsuit, with her hair pulled back. Take a look:

Coolie No. 1 is a family comedy based on the popular franchise from Pooja Entertainment and is directed by the king of comedy David Dhawan. The film stars Varun Dhawan, Sara Ali Khan, Paresh Rawal, Javed Jaffrey, Johnny Lever, Rajpal Yadav amongst others and is produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani and Deepshikha Deshmukh.

The film will premiere on Amazon Prime Video. Coolie No. 1 is the official remake of David's '90s hit comedy film of the same name featuring Govinda and Karisma Kapoor in the lead. It was scheduled to release in theatres on May 1 this year, but was held up after theatres were shut due to the coronavirus pandemic.