Sara Ali Khan and Varun Dhawan Try Their Best to Entertain in Coolie No 1 Song Husn Hai Suhana

After dropping the entertaining trailer of David Dhawan's upcoming comedy Coolie No. 1 and the foot-tapping song, 'Teri Bhabhi', another song, a remake of the iconic Husn Hai Suhana has been released today. The original song was an elaborate affair with Govinda and Karisma Kapoor dancing in a grand set wearing glittering costumes. The remake has taken the glam factor up a notch, but the feel is lost somewhere.

Recreated by Tanishk Bagchi, the track has been sung by the original singers Chandana Dixit and Abhijeet, with original lyrics by Sameer. It will make you nostalgic as you watch the lead pair Sara Ali Khan and Varun Dhawan try to match steps to the iconic dancing pair of Govinda and Karisma.

Watch the song here:

Talking about being part of one of the most popular Govinda-Karisma tracks ever made, Sara said, "I genuinely believe that everyone I know has listened to, enjoyed and danced on Husn Hai Suhana. It truly was an overwhelming feeling and a dream come true when I found out I would get to feature in the reprised version of this song!"

She added, "Now since I know that stepping into Karisma Ma'am's shoes is an impossible talk, I didn't try at all to do that. Like most young girls, I too am very inspired by Karisma ma'am and am a huge fun of hers. Nonetheless, for me being hard of husnn hai Suhana was more about getting to dance with Varun Dhawan, enjoying that new chemistry, and being guided by David Ji and Ganesh Sir who truly epitomise commercial masala songs, and for me define the '90s."

Coolie No.1 will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on December 25.