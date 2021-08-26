Sara Ali Khan and Vikrant Massey to Star in Pavan Kripalani’s Next: Report

Pavan Kripalani, who is currently busy with the shoot of his upcoming film Bhoot Police, may already be gearing up for his next project. As per recent reports that spilled the beans, Kripalani’s next film is slated to be a romantic comedy featuring Sara Ali Khan and Vikrant Massey. Considering that both the actors are loved individually, this will be an exciting project that will see them collaborate for the first time ever.

Journalist Rahul Raut, who covers the Hindi film industry for Peepingmoon, announced the news in a tweet. He wrote that Sara and Vikrant have been signed for Kripalani’s next rom-com. The film will be produced by Ramesh Taurani of Tips Film and Music. The shooting is scheduled to start from October-November of this year. More details on the yet-to-be-titled film is awaited by their fans.

It's LOCKED!! #SaraAliKhan and @VikrantMassey are coming together for #BhootPolice director Pavan Kirpalani's next romantic drama… @RameshTaurani of @tipsofficial is producing this yet-untitled film; scheduled to go on floors around October-November… Further details awaited! pic.twitter.com/TnHGitFwEq— Rahul Raut (@Rahulrautwrites) August 25, 2021

Speculations have already started post Rahul’s tweet. While some users cant wait to see them together on their maiden project, a few fans also demanded more details on the film. Some of the Twitter users congratulated the actors and appreciated their acting skills. One of the comment read that they are her most favourite Bollywood actors.

Super excited — Anagha (@anagha_rk2) August 25, 2021

This better be true— Tina♠️ (@Zehenaseeb) August 25, 2021

@VikrantMassey is on a roll— Suraj Birajdar (@SurajHRx) August 25, 2021

Omgggg my fav 2— (@thenamasteygurl) August 25, 2021

Post the announcement, SpotboyE reached out to the director for more details on his next project. However, Kripalani dismissed all the rumours and said that currently he is not focusing on any other film except Bhoot Police. He also mentioned that his next release will not be a romantic comedy, and further details are to be decided afterwards. When asked about the cast and the genre of the film, the director stayed away from divulging into any kind of details.

Bhoot Police, starring Saif Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez, Yami Gautam and Javed Jaffrey, is slated to see an OTT release. It will be available for watch on Disney+Hotstar from September 17.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here