Sara Ali Khan Begged Me for a Role in Simmba: Rohit Shetty
Ranveer Singh and Sara Ali Khan's latest release Simmba has been doing exceptionally well at the box office. The film opened to a staggering Rs 20.7 crore. Directed by Rohit Shetty, Simmba sees Ranveer as Sangram Bhalerao (Simmba), a corrupt cop who becomes a crusader of women’s safety after a girl he treats as his younger sister gets raped. It features Sara as Ranveer’s romantic interest.
Recently the team Simmba visited the sets of Kapil Sharma's comedy show to promote their film. While talking about the film, Rohit revealed an interesting story about how he finalised Sara for the film.
"She came and begged me for a role in 'Simmba'. Hearing this, I started crying. Imagine, Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh's daughter begging me for a role. Saif never once asked me to take Sara for 'Simmba'," Rohit said.
In an interview with Firstpost earlier, Sara had amitted that she relentlessly chased Rohit for the role in Simmba.
“I messaged Rohit thrice and he replied to the third one,” said Sara, who liked the issue of women’s safety touched upon in the film. “That’s my favourite thing about Simmba. It is a Rohit Shetty and Ranveer Singh film. You are going to expect flying cars and all that is there but there is also a larger social message which needs to be viewed with a certain element of seriousness, it needs to be talked about."
Simmba became the biggest opener in Ranveer's career. The action-comedy earned Rs 23.33 crore on Saturday, taking the total box office collection up to Rs 44 crore in two days.
Sara made her Bollywood debut with Kedarnath alongside Sushant Singh Rajput earlier this month.
