Sara Ali Khan Begins Prepping For Anurag Kashyap’s Metro...Inn Dino; Deets Inside

After having a fruitful 2022, Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan has begun shooting for her upcoming projects which will be released later this year. Recently, Sara was in London to shoot for Tiger Shroff’s ‘Mission Eagle’ and now that she is back in Mumbai, it is being said that she has kickstarted prep for her upcoming film ‘Metro…Inn Dino’.

A source close to the development revealed, “Since it’s a new genre for Sara, the actress is diving herself into preps making sure she is well prepared before the shoot. Sara is also wrapping up patches and shoots of ‘Ae Watan Mere Watan’. She enjoyed a busy 2022 with multiple shoot schedules and now she is looking at an even busy 2023 with two film releases”.

Metro…Inn Dino is helmed by Anurag Basu and also stars Aditya Roy Kapur in a pivotal role. Earlier, the actress announced the film with a social media post which read, “Super excited and grateful to be part of #MetroInDino. ❤️🎶🎼 Shoot begins soon!!! 🎥⏰".

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95)

Later, Anurag Basu also mentioned that the Metro…Inn Dino is an anthology and said in a statement, “The storyline is very fresh and relevant as I look forward to collaborating with amazing artists who bring that essence of contemporary aura with them.” He also talked about collaborating with music composer Pritam for the film and added, “As music plays a very important role in any film, I couldn’t be more happy to be collaborating with my dear friend Pritam who has literally added life to the characters and story with his work."

Besides Metro…Inn Dino, Sara will be next seen in Gaslight opposite Vikrant Massey. She also has Maddock’s next opposite Vicky Kaushal, Mission Eagle with Tiger Shroff, and Karan Johar’s Ae Watan Mere Watan in her pipeline. Not just this, but she is reportedly also in talks for Homi Adjania’s next with Arjun Kapoor.

