Sara Ali Khan, Bigg Boss 13 and Kabir Singh on Pakistan's Most Searched in 2019 List by Google
Recently, Google released it's trending searches for the year 2019 under a number of categories like personalities, movies, songs and sports events among others. The list has been compiled based on search terms that had the highest spike in 2019 as compared to the previous year. While Abhinandan Varthaman was the most searched personality in India, Bollywood celebs Lata Mangeshkar, Vicky Kaushal, Tara Sutaria, Siddharth Shukla and Koena Mitra also made it to the top 10 most searched list of 2019.
Apart from the celebrities, Indian celeb reality show Bigg Boss 13, Shahid Kapoor starrer Kabir Singh and India's entry to Oscar Gully boy were on the list of most googled titles in movies and TV list.
Take a look:
While Sara wasn't in the most searched personalities list of India, her song, Ladki Aankh Mare from the film Simmba was at number eight in most searched songs of the year.
On the work front, Sara will be seen opposite Varun Dhawan in David Dhawan's Coolie No. 1. The actress will also be seen in Imtiaz Ali's upcoming film. She will be paired opposite her rumoured boyfriend Kartik Aaryan in the film that is expected to be released around Valentine's Day next year.
For the unversed, Sara made her debut in Indian cinema in 2018 with Kedarnath where she shared the screen space with Sushant Singh Rajput.
