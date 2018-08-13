English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Sara Ali Khan Birthday: Bhumi Pednekar, Kanika Kapoor and Others Attend The Bash; See Pics
Sara Ali Khan will soon make her Bollywood debut alongside Sushant Singh Rajput in Abhishek Kapoor's Kedarnath.
(Image: Sara Ali Khan/Ibrahim Ali Khan/ bhumi Pednekar/ Courtesy: Viral Bhayani)
Loading...
Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh's daughter Sara Ali Khan's birthday bash was a star-studded affair. From actress Bhumi Pednekar, Rhea Chakraborty, socialite and philanthropist Natasha Poonawala, singer Kanika Kapoor to close family members and friends, everyone was part of the celebration, hosted by renowned designer duo Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla.
While the birthday girl, who turned 24 on Sunday, was snapped wearing an ethnic attire teamed with statement earrings and a bindi, brother Ibrahim Ali Khan and mom Amrita kept it casual for the party.
Take a look.
Sara Ali Khan celebrates her birthday with family and friends in Mumbai on August 12, 2018. (Image: Viral Bhayani)
(Image: Viral Bhayani)
(Image: Viral Bhayani)
Rhea Chakraborty arrives for Sara Ali Khan's birthday party in Mumbai. (Image: Viral Bhayani)
Kanika Kapoor waves to the photographers as she arrives for Sara Ali Khan's birthday party in Mumbai. (Image: Viral Bhayani)
Those who could not make it, including actress Alia Bhatt, took to social media to wish Sara, who will soon be debuting in the Hindi film industry with Abhishek Kapoor's Kedarnath alongside actor Sushant Singh Rajput.
Earlier, a video of Sara cutting a gluten, sugar and dairy free cake surfaced on the Internet.
Take a look.
Sara will also be seen alongside actor Ranveer Singh in Rohit Shetty's Simmba, slated for release later this year.
Also Watch
While the birthday girl, who turned 24 on Sunday, was snapped wearing an ethnic attire teamed with statement earrings and a bindi, brother Ibrahim Ali Khan and mom Amrita kept it casual for the party.
Take a look.
Sara Ali Khan celebrates her birthday with family and friends in Mumbai on August 12, 2018. (Image: Viral Bhayani)
(Image: Viral Bhayani)
(Image: Viral Bhayani)
Rhea Chakraborty arrives for Sara Ali Khan's birthday party in Mumbai. (Image: Viral Bhayani)
Kanika Kapoor waves to the photographers as she arrives for Sara Ali Khan's birthday party in Mumbai. (Image: Viral Bhayani)
Those who could not make it, including actress Alia Bhatt, took to social media to wish Sara, who will soon be debuting in the Hindi film industry with Abhishek Kapoor's Kedarnath alongside actor Sushant Singh Rajput.
Earlier, a video of Sara cutting a gluten, sugar and dairy free cake surfaced on the Internet.
Take a look.
Sara will also be seen alongside actor Ranveer Singh in Rohit Shetty's Simmba, slated for release later this year.
Also Watch
-
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Talks About Fanney Khan, Being Judged And More
-
Saturday 28 July , 2018
Rajeev Masand Interviews Tom Cruise For Mission Impossible: Fallout
-
Thursday 02 August , 2018
Fanney Khan: Anil Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Pihu Sand On Why You Should Stop Worrying About How You Look
-
Tuesday 31 July , 2018
Akshay Kumar Chats About Gold, Twinkle's New Book And More
-
Friday 20 July , 2018
Is Janhvi Kapoor-Ishaan Khatter Starrer Dhadak As Compelling As Sairat?
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Talks About Fanney Khan, Being Judged And More
Saturday 28 July , 2018 Rajeev Masand Interviews Tom Cruise For Mission Impossible: Fallout
Thursday 02 August , 2018 Fanney Khan: Anil Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Pihu Sand On Why You Should Stop Worrying About How You Look
Tuesday 31 July , 2018 Akshay Kumar Chats About Gold, Twinkle's New Book And More
Friday 20 July , 2018 Is Janhvi Kapoor-Ishaan Khatter Starrer Dhadak As Compelling As Sairat?
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Fortnite Bypassing Play Store Could Cost Google More Than $50 Million This year
- I Have Something in Common With Obama, Modi, And Tendulkar. But My Grandma Hates it.
- Not Janhvi Kapoor, Sister Khushi Steals the Show at Dhadak Success Bash; See Pics
- Bit-part Role: No bowling, No Batting, No Catch for Adil Rashid in 2nd Test Rout
- 'Wars Taught Me Recycling': Meet the 89-Year-Old Grandmother Who's Turning Torn Saris into Bags
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...