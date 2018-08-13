Sara Ali Khan Birthday: Bhumi Pednekar, Kanika Kapoor and Others Attend The Bash; See Pics

A post shared by Sara Ali Khan🌀 (@saraalikhan_1) on Aug 13, 2018 at 1:28am PDT

Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh's daughter Sara Ali Khan's birthday bash was a star-studded affair. From actress Bhumi Pednekar, Rhea Chakraborty, socialite and philanthropist Natasha Poonawala, singer Kanika Kapoor to close family members and friends, everyone was part of the celebration, hosted by renowned designer duo Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla.While the birthday girl, who turned 24 on Sunday, was snapped wearing an ethnic attire teamed with statement earrings and a bindi, brother Ibrahim Ali Khan and mom Amrita kept it casual for the party.Take a look.Sara Ali Khan celebrates her birthday with family and friends in Mumbai on August 12, 2018. (Image: Viral Bhayani)(Image: Viral Bhayani)(Image: Viral Bhayani)Rhea Chakraborty arrives for Sara Ali Khan's birthday party in Mumbai. (Image: Viral Bhayani)Kanika Kapoor waves to the photographers as she arrives for Sara Ali Khan's birthday party in Mumbai. (Image: Viral Bhayani)Those who could not make it, including actress Alia Bhatt, took to social media to wish Sara, who will soon be debuting in the Hindi film industry with Abhishek Kapoor's Kedarnath alongside actor Sushant Singh Rajput.Earlier, a video of Sara cutting a gluten, sugar and dairy free cake surfaced on the Internet.Take a look.Sara will also be seen alongside actor Ranveer Singh in Rohit Shetty's Simmba, slated for release later this year.